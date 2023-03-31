Justin Sun says he's no longer Grenada's WTO ambassador in sudden twist to story

Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, said Friday that his term as Grenada's Ambassador to the World Trade Organization was coming to an end. The announcement came just hours after he shared screenshots of an internal registration system and said he still remained a diplomat.

"In the coming months, I will be focusing on the smooth transition of my duties to my successor," he wrote on Twitter. "Afterwards, I plan to take some time to rest before continuing my career as a public servant, with a particular focus on digital economy and crypto regulation."

The Grenada Broadcasting Network reported earlier this week that Sun had been stripped of his status as ambassador sometime after elections held in June, when the New National Party, which had granted Sun the position, was ousted by the National Democratic Congress. Sun, who has styled himself "His Excellency" on social media accounts, was appointed as WTO ambassador by the government of Grenada in December 2021.

Sun said he achieved "significant progress" during his tenure on various fronts including negotiations and policy advocacy.

'Highlights of my tenure'

"One of the highlights of my tenure was serving as the head of Grenada's delegation at the 12th Ministerial Conference," he wrote. "I had the opportunity to address the conference and discuss trade issues with representatives from around the world."

The WTO and the government of Grenada did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Block. Sun, in a follow-up up message, said he had just learned of the changes.

Sun's diplomatic status, as well has his location, has fueled speculation in the face of pending legal challenges. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month charged Sun, and three of his companies including digital asset network company Tron Foundation Limited, over the unregistered offer and sale of two “crypto asset securities."