Don't blink, or you'll miss the bitcoin whitepaper speeding down a Formula 1 racetrack in Melbourne this weekend.

Kraken, which earlier this week announced that it was partnering with Williams Racing to become its first-ever official crypto and web3 partner, is placing the opening excerpt of the nine-page document on the team's cars that will be competing at the Australian Grand Prix.

"Who said #Bitcoin isn’t fast!?" the crypto exchange said on Twitter.

The document, which begins by outlining a "purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online

payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution," will be featured on the nose cone of the car. Kraken said in an email that it wants to raise the profile of the crypto ecosystem in a sport draws 1.6 billion viewers over a race schedule that takes it through 20 countries a year.

“Featuring the bitcoin whitepaper on the Williams car is a symbol of our belief and commitment to crypto’s mission," Kraken Chief Marketing Officer Mayur Gupta said. "It’s an opportunity to showcase the original document that brought this entire movement to life through a sport that’s watched and loved by hundreds of millions of fans worldwide."

The crypto exchange is also planning give selected Kraken NFT holders a chance to see their digital collectibles displayed on the rear wing the Williams Racing car.