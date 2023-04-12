<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trading volume for blue-chip non-fungible token collection CryptoPunks is surging after generating more than $211 million in sales volumes during the last 30 days, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to data from Dune Analytics.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">That result has put CryptoPunks ahead of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, the long-standing leading NFT brand, which has about $75 million in trading volume over the same period, Dune data also shows.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The hot-selling CryptoPunks are technically a modified version of the original collection which first went on sale in 2017. These CryptoPunks are considered “wrapped,” as they are each tied to an </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ethereum token </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">which makes it possible to sell the NFTs on top marketplaces like OpenSea and Blur. This has boosted the collection's overall liquidity, said The Block research analyst Brad Kay.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">CryptoPunks trading volume <br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span></h2>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_225955"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 465px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-225955" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-12-at-9.28.48-AM-455x450.png" alt="nfts cryptopunks bored ape yacht" width="455" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><em><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Running 30-day trading volume totals for blue-chip NFT collections.</span></em></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Previously, CryptoPunks holders could only sell through collection creator Larva Labs’ own website. Trading volume for the "wrapped" CryptoPunks hit $133 million in March, the best performance by any collection in ten months, according to Dune.<br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although the wrapped CryptoPunks can be sold on both OpenSea and Blur, it is the latter of the two that is scooping up all the business. Blur recently overtook OpenSea as the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224875/opensea-blur-nfts-pro">top marketplace</a> by volume when it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/211374/blur-debuts-long-awaited-token">introduced</a> an incentive plan that combines not charging fees with rewarding traders for using its portal by handing out its native token as a bonus. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The higher the value of the transaction, the more tokens awarded.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Recently a bunch of big CryptoPunks holders started wrapping their punks,” said Kay, adding that the new, modified way of selling CryptoPunks appears to be motivating many holders to unload their NFTs. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Tuesday at one point, 16 CryptoPunks had sold for more than $100,000 each on Blur within an hour's time, according to Kay.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n<iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/share-of-nft-marketplace-volume/embed" title="Share of Ethereum NFT Marketplace Volume" width="100%"></iframe> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>