<p><i>Episode 40</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro, Christiana Sciaudone, and Nathan Crooks</strong><strong>.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK2670589923" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Despite Argentina grappling with an annual inflation rate surpassing 100% and enduring strict capital controls, many citizens still opt to trade currency via illicit "cuevas" and maintain bundles of near-worthless cash, rather than embracing the potential benefits of cryptocurrencies.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, The Block's Nathan Crooks breaks down <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226106/argentina-crypto-currency">his research</a> into why crypto adoption in Argentina is not more pervasive, and The Block editor and Argentinian resident Christiana Sciaudone shares her local perspective on the Argentinian currency crisis.</p>\r\n<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro, Crooks, and Sciaudone also discuss:</em></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Why Argentina has multiple exchange rates for U.S. dollars</li>\r\n\t<li>How locals think about different cryptocurrencies</li>\r\n\t<li>Crypto businesses building in Argentina</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsors <i><a href="http://circle.com/Scoop">Circle</a> and <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b><strong><br />\r\n</strong></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><strong>About Circle</strong></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><em>Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit <a class="c-link" href="http://circle.com/Scoop" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="http://Circle.com/Scoop" data-sk="tooltip_parent" aria-describedby="sk-tooltip-398">circle.com/Scoop</a> to learn more.</em></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>