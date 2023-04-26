<p>Note to Gary Gensler: The internet is forever.</p>\r\n<p>Another old video of Gensler lecturing on cryptocurrency at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology gained traction online this week. In the 42-second clip, Gensler said that a wide swath of the crypto market are commodities, not securities.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">“We already know in the U.S., and in many other jurisdictions, that three-quarters of the market are not ICOs, or not what would be called securities,” Gensler said. “Three-quarters of the market is non-securities. It’s just a commodity, a cash crypto.”</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Years later, the SEC has named a number of crypto tokens as securities in lawsuits under Gensler’s leadership. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, whose company is gearing up to battle the Securities and Exchange Commission in court, reposted the 2018 Gensler clip with a one-word addendum. </p>\r\n<p class="p1">“Wow,” Armstrong <a href="https://twitter.com/brian_armstrong/status/1651029106505699330"><span class="s2">wrote in a tweet</span></a>.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Coinbase was recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222084/sec-investigating-coinbase-for-its-earn-product-wallet-service-and-exchange-activity"><span class="s2">warned of an investigation</span></a> by the SEC, and Armstrong’s poke at Gensler comes days after his company filed a lawsuit against the SEC.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">The commission did not respond to a request for comment.</p>\r\n<h2>More videos circulate</h2>\r\n<p class="p1">Coinbase is suing the commission to answer its request that the SEC draft and approve a rule specific to digital assets. The company filed the initial petition for a rulemaking last year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">“It seems like the SEC has already made up its mind to deny our petition. But they haven’t told the public yet,” said Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, in a Monday blog post. A former Coinbase employee was wrapped up in a separate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224919/former-coinbase-employee-insider-trading"><span class="s2">insider trading case</span></a> last year.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Coinbase did not comment.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Crypto watchers have been dredging up old videos of Gensler talking crypto, especially as his agency takes a more aggressive approach to the industry. Gensler became SEC chair in 2021, and previously led the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 2009 to 2014.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> Before joining the SEC, Gensler was a professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management, where he taught on global economics and management.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">After the SEC called Algorand’s token a security in a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226648/sec-lawsuit-bittrex-crypto"><span class="s2">lawsuit</span></a> against Bittrex this month, a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226795/gary-gensler-algorand-video-crypto-twitter-sec-suit"><span class="s2">video circulated online</span></a> in which he calls the blockchain “great technology.” The 2019 video was filmed during a lecture Gensler gave at MIT.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>