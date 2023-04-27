Meta stock pops 14% as focus on Facebook, Instagram pays off

<p>Traders seem to appreciate Meta's prioritization of its core business lines during the first quarter of 2023.</p>\r\n<p>The stock surged 14.6% a day after the company reported revenue and earnings that both handily beat analyst expectations. Forecasts for the current quarter were also higher than estimates, prompting a bevy of increased price targets. </p>\r\n<p>During <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228541/meta-zuckerberg-metaverse-ai?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Meta's Q1 earnings call</a> Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke extensively about the focus on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Zuckerberg notably spoke less about the metaverse — Meta's virtual reality gambit on which it has spent billions of dollars — and more about artificial intelligence. </p>\r\n<p>Still, Zuckerberg sought to counter the idea that Meta is backing away from the metaverse in spite of a $4 billion Q1 loss in its metaverse division. </p>\r\n<p>"A narrative has developed that we're somehow moving away from focusing on the metaverse vision. I just want to say upfront that is not accurate," he said. </p>\r\n<p>Yet actions like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/219462/meta-announces-plans-to-stop-working-on-nfts" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a move away</a> from digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens, disclosed in a Twitter thread in March by head of commerce and financial technologies Stephanie Kasriel, signaled a priority shift to core businesses amid a broad belt-tightening phase. Meta laid off 10,000 employees in March, months after a move of a similar scale in November. </p>\r\n<p>As The Block's RT Watson noted Wednesday, Meta has yet to release a version of Horizon Worlds, its flagship metaverse play, for desktop or mobile. </p>\r\n<div class="page" title="Page 1">\r\n<div class="section">\r\n<div class="layoutArea">\r\n<div class="column">\r\n<h2>Revenue beats, stock pops</h2>\r\n<p>Revenue reached $28.6 billion for the quarter, above the $27.7 billion estimate reported by FactSet. Meta calls these the "Family of Apps" — with $11.2 billion in operating income, representing a 40% operating margin, it played a large role in the earnings beat. </p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="page" title="Page 1">\r\n<div class="section">\r\n<div class="layoutArea">\r\n<div id="attachment_228660"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2090px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-228660 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/META_2023-04-27_17-48-58.png" alt="Meta stock moves higher after better than expected earnings." width="2080" height="1322" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Meta stock price moves via TradingView</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<div class="column"> </div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Meta's revenue guidance for the second quarter "was better than expected as headwinds ease," TD Cowen analysts led by John Blackledge wrote in a note published today. The investment bank raised its outlook for Meta.</p>\r\n<p>TD Cowen's price target was revised to $220 from $195. UBS has set a price target of $232.50 for Meta shares, the 12-month outlook is even higher at $280. </p>\r\n<p>UBS maintains that investment in the metaverse is a downward risk for Meta, saying heavy investment into Reality Labs metaverse division comes "with an uncertain outcome and lack of a product/market fit today."</p>\r\n<p>JPMorgan was more positive about the firm's metaverse operations. Analysts wrote that meta is building muscle for long-term financial discipline while creating room for critical AI and metaverse investments. The investment bank's price target for December was revised to $305 from $270. </p>\r\n<p>"Greater efficiency will enable Meta to invest in the 2 major tech waves of AI and the metaverse," Doug Anmuth and Katy Ansel wrote.</p>\r\n<h2>Becoming Meta</h2>\r\n<p>Facebook rebranded to Meta in October 2021, while crypto prices were at all-time highs. The metaverse was closely tied to this, with a number of blockchain teams developing virtual reality capabilities. </p>\r\n<p>Mark Zuckerberg <a href="https://about.fb.com/news/2021/10/founders-letter/">wrote</a> at the time the metaverse would "open up more opportunity no matter where you live" and that as a user, one could "spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint."</p>\r\n<p>The firm's stock price slipped over the coming months. During that time, the global economy grappled with increasing inflation as the world exited Covid-related restrictions. 

In early 2022 the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its intention to fight rising inflation by increasing interest rates. Tech stocks began to tank, and Meta was no exception — as Zuckerberg noted, the economic environment impacted digital advertising.

Compounding the turbulent rate environment was the firm's exorbitant spending on its new direction. The firm's metaverse-related losses approached $14 billion in 2022. Zuckerberg took responsibility for Meta's underperformance and job losses. 