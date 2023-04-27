<p>Bitcoin rallied over the past 24 hours to erase all of what was a roughly 8% drop that saw the price drop from near $30,000 to almost $27,000 around the same time on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>Ether neared $2,000, up around 5% over the last 24 hours, according to Coingecko data.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin crashed dramatically yesterday around the same time prominent crypto news Twitter handle "DB" mistakenly claimed that Mt. Gox and U.S. government wallets were making transactions, citing market intelligence platform Arkham. The alerts from Arkham were later explained to be the result of an error sent following a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228517/bitcoin-price-crash-us-government">bug fix.</a></p>\r\n<p>The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at about $29,666 as of 4:35 p.m. New York Time.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<div id="attachment_228518" class="wp-caption alignnone">\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-228711" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/Screen-Shot-2023-04-27-at-16.37.49-PM-688x450.png" alt="bitcoin chart" width="688" height="450" /></p>\r\n<p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em>The price of bitcoin rose today. Source: TradingView</em></span></p>\r\n<p>In traditional markets, the <a href="https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/sp-500-in-rally-mode-as-meta-shines-on-earnings-stage-3066715">S&amp;P 500</a> rallied nearly 2% a day after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228541/meta-zuckerberg-metaverse-ai">Meta's strong earnings</a>. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq also rose. </p>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>