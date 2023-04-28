<p><i>Episode 41</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro, and Zodia Markets CEO Usman Ahmad</strong><strong>.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK4275233627" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Usman Ahmad is the CEO of Zodia Markets, a crypto trading firm that partners with institutions and corporations. Zodia Markets is already registered by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and is in late stage conversations with the central bank of Ireland, which with new EU regulation means a passport to Europe. But given demand from the U.S., the firm has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228290/stanchart-startup-us-institutional-demand">accelerated its strategy</a>.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Ahmad talks about Zodia, its evolution and the division of custody.</p>\r\n<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro, and Ahmad also discuss:</em></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Zodia's risk management strategy</li>\r\n\t<li>How to develop a diverse crypto business</li>\r\n\t<li>Potential catalysts in the months ahead</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsors <i><a href="http://circle.com/Scoop">Circle</a> and <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b><strong><br />\r\n</strong></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><strong>About Circle</strong></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><em>Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit <a class="c-link" href="http://circle.com/Scoop" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="http://Circle.com/Scoop" data-sk="tooltip_parent" aria-describedby="sk-tooltip-398">circle.com/Scoop</a> to learn more.</em></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>