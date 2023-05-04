<p>Securitize, a blockchain firm that <a href="https://securitize.io/about-us#our-story">specializes in tokenizing real-world assets</a>, launched a new feeder fund that offers tokenized exposure on Polygon to a private credit fund from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/189084/apollo-and-hamilton-lane-launch-blockchain-investment-vehicles-with-figure">asset manager Hamilton Lane</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The new tokenized fund, which will feed into Hamilton Lane's Senior Credit Opportunities Fund, aims to broaden access to senior private credit that's typically been a stable strategy though volatile markets, Securitize said in a statement. </p>\r\n<p>Dubbed SCOPE, the Hamilton Lane fund targets floating-rate, senior secured loans and generally invests in privately-held assets in sectors including health care, information technology and business services. The feeder fund is the second in a series of three Hamilton Lane <a href="https://securitize.io/press-releases/hamilton-lane-fund-securitize-polygon">being made available</a> on the Securitize platform. </p>\r\n<p>"Many recent technology and blockchain innovations are solutions in search of problems," Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo said. "Securitize is solving a major problem faced by investors, particularly in private markets: finding liquidity when they need it."</p>\r\n<h2>Securitize on Polygon</h2>\r\n<p>Smart contracts built on blockchain networks can speed up manual processes, including share redemption, eliminate intermediaries and reduce unnecessary fees, he added. </p>\r\n<p>Investors in the feeder fund can redeem shares on demand at the previous quarter's Net Asset Value per share through a fully digital process and no transaction fees from Securitize.</p>\r\n<p>The feeder fund is available to qualified purchasers with at least $5 million in invested assets, and the minimum investment has been reduced from $2 million to $10,000.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>