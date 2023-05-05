<p><i>Episode 44</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro, and former Paxful CEO Ray Youssef.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK6923656649" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Ray Youssef is the c0-founder and former CEO of Paxful — a once-prominent peer-to-peer ('P2P') Bitcoin marketplace that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224844/bitcoin-paxful-shut-down">shut down</a> in April after operating globally for nearly a decade.</p>\r\n<p>Shortly after Paxful closed shop, Youssef released the <a href="https://github.com/civkit/paper/blob/main/civ_kit_paper.pdf">Civ Kit white paper</a> outlining a P2P electronic market system combining Nostr architecture and Bitcoin's Lightning Network to resist censorship and promote permissionless trading.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Youssef lays out his ambitions for how the Civ Kit will lead to thousands of plug-and-play P2P marketplaces around the world, and how decentralized identity tech developed by Jack Dorsey's company TBD plays an important part in the process.</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>