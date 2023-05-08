<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">QuickNode's Graph API offers a comprehensive solution for querying and fetching the blockchain data that matters most to web3 developers.</span></i></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">QuickNode, the leading end-to-end development platform for web3 innovation, announces the launch of its new multi-chain Graph API. This cutting-edge tool offers a comprehensive solution for blockchain developers seeking to build and deploy scalable, high-performance applications with unprecedented speed and ease. With QuickNode's Graph API, developers can now launch their projects 10x faster, boosting productivity and dApp performance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">QuickNode's Graph API is specifically designed for web3 developers building high-performance marketplaces, wallets, and data-rich dApps. It allows them to access powerful market insights, trading data, transactions by wallets and contracts, cached NFT images, and more while seamlessly integrating with their existing tech stack. This translates to a more efficient and streamlined development process, enabling developers to focus on what matters most and launch their projects faster.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">Why choose Graph API?</span></h2>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Effortless data access:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Graph API provides easy access to a wide range of blockchain data, including NFTs, ERC20 tokens, and transactions by wallet or contract. This comprehensive data coverage enables developers to build feature-rich applications without the need for multiple data sources.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Streamlined integration:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> The Graph API is designed to work seamlessly with your existing tech stack, eliminating the need for complex workarounds and time-consuming configuration processes.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Optimized performance:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> By allowing developers to retrieve only the necessary data, Graph API significantly reduces the overhead associated with traditional APIs, resulting in faster application response times and a better overall user experience.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Reliability and uptime:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> QuickNode's Graph API is backed by a robust infrastructure that ensures high availability and consistent performance, giving developers the confidence to build and deploy applications without worrying about downtime or data inconsistencies.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Intuitive GraphQL API building tools:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Graph API provides an easy-to-use GraphQL interface, enabling developers to build and test their queries quickly and efficiently, with real-time feedback on the data being returned.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Real-time updates:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Stay up-to-date with the latest NFT, ERC20, and transaction data through subscriptions and mutations, ensuring that your applications always display the most current information.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">By simplifying the process of building and deploying high-performance, scalable GraphQL solutions, </span><a href="https://www.quicknode.com/graph-api"><span style="font-weight: 400;">QuickNode's Graph API</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is the ultimate solution for developers seeking a more efficient way to work. It combines user-friendliness and ease of use with powerful functionality to help developers meet the growing demand for innovative Web3 solutions.</span></p>\r\n<h3><b>About QuickNode</b></h3>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since its founding in 2017, </span><a href="https://www.quicknode.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">QuickNode</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> has emerged as the go-to solution for businesses and innovators requiring best-in-class blockchain development tools for speed, reliability, and security. Handling over seven billion blockchain requests daily, QuickNode boasts a 2.5X faster response time than competitors and 99.99% uptime across 20 chains and 35+ networks. With a user-friendly interface and a robust multi-chain developer tool suite, QuickNode has become the preferred choice for top web3 businesses and global brands.</span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Quicknode </i><i>and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>