<p>What a difference a year makes. Last year, when Bitcoin was over $40,000, <a href="https://www.miamibull.com/">a giant metal bull</a> greeted visitors to the annual Bitcoin Magazine conference in Miami, proclaiming that the "future of finance" had arrived. A year later, and well into a fresh crypto winter, <a href="https://twitter.com/pepecoineth?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Pepe</a> seems to have taken over.</p>\r\n<p>In the first day of the three-day event, the mood was somewhat subdued as crowds trickled in to hear panel discussions such as "The Fed vs. The Financial System," "Fighting the Anti-Crypto Army" and "Bitcoin &amp; The Banking Crisis." The mood was serious, yet hopeful. But the real star of the show was Pepe, whose omnipresence coincides with the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229907/pepes-no-different-where-theres-a-meme-theres-a-scam">memecoin</a> that caused a frenzy when it hit the market in mid-April.</p>\r\n<p>Off to the side of the large expo hall at the conference, an art gallery featured both physical and digital art, some of which could be purchased in an ongoing auction using bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://scarce.city/auctions/pepernica-original-painting">show stopper</a> is a massive, 21-panel mural that pays meme homage to <a href="https://www.museoreinasofia.es/en/collection/artwork/guernica">Picasso's Guernica</a>, the famed 1937 oil painting that became a symbol of the Spanish Civil War. Dubbed Pepernica, the painting by artist Luis Simo is over 11 feet tall and 25 feet long. The current bid is 3.1 millions sats, or nearly $850.</p>\r\n<p>Another work by <a href="https://luissimoart.com/">Simo</a> called "Las Pepinas" is an original oil painting that memes Diego Velázquez's <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Las_Meninas">Las Meninas</a> (The Ladies-in-Waiting).</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-231407" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/IMG_4297-scaled.jpg" alt="Las Pepinas" width="2560" height="1920" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em>Las Pepinas</em></span></p>\r\n<p>Other Pepe-themed works at the show included Pepe-ized pop art "Plans for the Dollar" and "Oswald's Diary." The Indipepe series by artist JB is a memed derivative of Robert Indiana's famous "LOVE" work that "seamlessly integrates the iconic Pepe the Frog into the annals of art history."</p>\r\n<p>To bid on the art, you have to deposit 1% of your bid as collateral, or 0.02 BTC for unlimited bids.</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-231415" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/IMG_4296-scaled.jpg" alt="Pepe as Love" width="2560" height="1920" /></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Pepe as Love</span></em></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://b.tc/conference/art-gallery">The gallery</a> was not without digital art, and an "<a href="https://b.tc/conference/ordinals">Ordinals Alley</a>" displayed some of the earliest and most prominent Bitcoin Ordinals that have taken the sector by storm. Pepe was also there.</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-231408" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/IMG_4312-scaled.jpg" alt="Bitcoin shoes" width="2560" height="1920" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em>Pepe shoes</em></span></p>\r\n<p>Art wasn't the only thing for sale, with the event also featuring a peer-to-peer Bitcoin Bazaar where you could buy Bitcoin related items.</p>