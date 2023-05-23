<p>The Solana Foundation said Tuesday that it has created an open-source reference implementation that lets users interact with the Solana network directly from ChatGPT with a plugin that's available for <a href="https://github.com/solana-labs/chatgpt-plugin">download on Github</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"This integration from <span class="xn-person">Solana Labs</span> serves as a reference for how AI can make it easier to understand Solana data and protocols, or surface data about Solana's computing infrastructure and DeFi projects," the Solana Foundation said in a statement, adding that the plugin can be used to buy NFTs, transfer tokens, inspect transactions, interpret public account data and find NFT collections by floor price.</p>\r\n<p>Solana co-founder and Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko said that AI would make the Solana blockchain more usable and understandable. <img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-231915" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/solana.png" alt="Solana on ChatGPT" width="2110" height="1214" /></p>\r\n<p>"Every developer building consumer-oriented apps should be thinking about how their app is going to be interacted with through an AI model because this is a new paradigm for telling computers what to do," Yakovenko said.</p>\r\n<h2>Solana sees surge in activity</h2>\r\n<p>Solana has seen a<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231039/solana-sees-surge-in-new-users"> surge in activity</a> this month, as higher fees on Ethereum and Bitcoin have pushed some users to explore alternatives. The network saw the seven-day moving average of new addresses hit 323,000 last week, the highest number since June 2022, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana">data from The Block</a>.</p>\r\n<p>More new addresses have already been added so far this month than protocol saw in each of the past six months, the data shows. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-solana-network-monthly/embed" title="Number of New Addresses on the Solana Network (Monthly)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Solana's native SOL token, which saw dramatic declines last year amid the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, has staged a recovery since, rising 101% year-to-date. It rose 2.6% on Tuesday to trade at $20.03, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/SOLUSD/">data from TradingView.</a></p>\r\n<p>The Solana Foundation, meanwhile, said that it had increased the amount available in a <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&amp;l=en&amp;o=3872877-1&amp;h=1825224298&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F6wlbICu9k9&amp;a=here">previously announced</a> AI-focused strategic grants program from $1 million to $10 million. The foundation has already received 50 applications, and it is continuing to accept them for new projects.</p>\r\n<p>"The Solana Foundation also kicked-off a 3-month long accelerator program for university students that has a full cohort dedicated to experimenting with blockchain and AI," it said in the statement.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>