<p>Thanks to memecoins with names like pepe, piza and ordi, Bitcoin saw a bit of a bumpy ride last month.</p>
<p>After sinking to its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230911/bitcoin-addresses-volume-transaction-fees">lowest level</a> in nearly two years, the number of addresses active on the Bitcoin network rebounded dramatically last month as transactions skyrocketed to more than 16 million, according to The Block Research data. <span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />
<iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-bitcoin-network-7dma/embed" title="Number of New Addresses on the Bitcoin Network (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />
That total was a 52% increase compared to April and more than double the number of transactions a year before in May 2022, The Block data shows.<br />
<br />
<iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-monthly/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Monthly)" width="100%"></iframe> <br />
<br />
</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The jump in transactions had the knock-on effect of driving fees skyward, causing them to hit an average of $16.08 on May 11, its highest level in roughly two years, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But then fees sank dramatically to little more than $4, a more than 70% decline.<br />
</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/average-transaction-fee-on-bitcoin-7dma/embed" title="Average Transaction Fee on Bitcoin (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe> </strong></span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />
</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block Research analyst Rebecca Stevens said the rapid rise in fees was unsustainable in the long-run.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"If it costs more than $15 to transact on Bitcoin then people are going to stop transacting," she said, adding that the frenzy surrounding Ordinals is to blame for wild swings in fees and transaction counts.</span></p>
<p>The majority of Ordinals — tokens created on the new token standard for Bitcoin called BRC-20 — have been memecoins. At one point, the total market value of BRC-20 memecoins <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229757/bitcoin-based-brc-20-tokens-combined-market-value-eclipses-900-million">surpassed $900 million</a>.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Much like the data points aforementioned, the total market value for those tokens has since receded substantially to about $475 million, according to data from </span><a href="https://brc-20.io/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">brc-20.io</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which tracks BRC-20s.</span></p>