<p>Shares of U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plummeted after word broke that the Securities and Exchange Commission was suing rival trading platform Binance.</p>\r\n<p>Shares declined almost 12% from their Friday close after news of the lawsuit first hit. They've since recovered slightly and are down 10.3% at $57.91, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233154/sec-files-suit-against-binance">SEC alleges</a> Binance, the world's largest crypto trading platform, and affiliated companies misled customers and misdirected funds to a separate investment fund owned by the company's CEO, Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase has had its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232579/former-coinbase-employee-agrees-to-cooperate-in-future-sec-investigations">own issues</a> with the SEC, including an investigation into the company’s digital asset listings, staking-as-a-service, institutional trading and wallet services. The company has, in turn, sued the SEC in the hope of forcing the regulatory agency to define rules regarding the regulation of digital assets.</p>\r\n<p>U.S. regulators have been ramping up scrutiny of cryptocurrency trading and the platforms that facilitate such activity, especially since the fallout caused by the collapse of the FTX exchange.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>