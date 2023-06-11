<p>Crypto tax and compliance startup TaxBit has reportedly let go of 80 employees — or nearly 40% of its staff.</p>\r\n<p>The latest cuts — which <a href="https://www.bizjournals.com/seattle/news/2022/12/20/taxbit-layoffs-seattle-salt-lake-city-crypto.html">follow</a> a 15% staff reduction in December — were confirmed by The Information, which <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/briefings/crypto-tax-software-startup-cuts-nearly-40-of-staff">spoke</a> to a TaxBit spokesperson and people familiar with the matter.</p>\r\n<p>As The Block reported in August 2021, TaxBit hit unicorn status after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/114355/crypto-startup-taxbit-valuation-unicorn-130-million-series-b">raising</a> $130 million in a Series B funding round co-led by venture firms Insight Partners and IVP. Other investors included Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group an Anthony Pompliano.</p>\r\n<p>At the time of its Series B, the company said it was looking to "at least double" its team of 80 people — the same amount that was just let go.</p>\r\n<p>According to The Information, employees were informed of the staff reduction on Thursday. CEO and co-founder Austin Woodward also stepped down and was replaced by former Intuit executive and TaxBit COO Lindsey Argalas on the same day.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>