<p>Robinhood reported Monday that crypto trading volume dropped 43% in May compared to April. </p>
<p>May's trading volume was 68% lower than in the same month last year, Robinhood said in a <a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/06/12/2686294/0/en/Robinhood-Markets-Inc-Reports-May-2023-Operating-Data.html">statement</a>. It was down to $2.1 billion from $6.6 billion.</p>
<p>The declining crypto volume came even though trading in both equity and options contracts increased from April, with gains of 27% and 29%, respectively. </p>
<p>The platform reported 10.6 million monthly active users. That's down from 11.5 million in April and 14.6 million in May 2022.</p>
<p>Total assets under custody rose to $81.8 billion from $77.4 billion in April and $73.9 billion in the same month a year ago.</p>