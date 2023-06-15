BlackRock is close to filing for bitcoin ETF, CoinDesk reports

<p>Investment management firm BlackRock is close to filing an application for a bitcoin ETF, CoinDesk <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/06/15/blackrock-close-to-filing-bitcoin-etf-source/">reported</a>, citing a source.</p>\r\n<p>The company plans to use Coinbase Custody and the exchange's spot market data for pricing, CoinDesk said, adding that BlackRock began working with Coinbase halfway through last year.</p>\r\n<p>The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has so far rejected every bitcoin ETF application it's received, and it's not yet clear how the request will be received.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>