<p>Billionaire investor Mark Cuban argued that the Securities and Exchange Commission's approach to crypto leaves entrepreneurs and startups on their own without clear guidance.</p>
<p>Cuban largely denounced the convoluted rules for startups to follow, especially those in web3. He suggested the SEC and Congress create a basic registration system for tokens and exchanges that can enable startups and industry giants alike — all while protecting investors. </p>
<p>"<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">When I and others ask for bright line guidance and oppose "regulation via litigation," the businesses I see that are thrown under the bus by the SEC and Gary Gensler </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">are the dorm room start ups that are driven by sweat equity," Cuban wrote on <a href="https://twitter.com/mcuban/status/1669081002063585285?s=20">Twitter</a>.</span></p>
<p>"It's time for Congress to respond again and modify the exemptions available to this technology so that registration is obvious and the path for exchanges are doable in a way that protects investors and enables the industry to grow. They are not mutually exclusive," Cuban <a href="https://twitter.com/mcuban/status/1669338225197072387">added</a>.</p>
<p>The tech entrepeneur argued that the SEC shouldn't be making judgement calls on whether certain technologies are valid.</p>
<h2>Former SEC chief responds to Mark Cuban</h2>
<p>Cuban was debating the issue with John Reed Stark, f<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">ormer Chief of the SEC Office of Internet Enforcement. Stark claimed the argument that there is a lack of regulatory clarity is irrelevant, citing comments made by Judge Amy Jackson in the case. He also argued that litigation and enforcement is how securities regulation works.</span></p>
<p>"<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">SEC registration is difficult to say the least but tough financial regulation makes for a safer/more trustworthy marketplace. The crypto verse has just operated in an unregulated space for too long and likes it that way," said Stark.</span></p>
<p>However, he did agree with Cuban on the barriers to entry for startups. "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">I'm with you on the barriers to entry for entrepreneurs, especially relating to onerous, burdensome and unreasonable regulation," he <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnReedStark/status/1669112705649606656">said</a>.</span></p>
<p>Cuban invested in numerous high-profile crypto projects, such as the multichain wallet <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/213890/blocto-crypto-wallet-closes-series-a-round-at-an-80-million-valuation">Blocto</a> and the NFT utility project <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/112933/mark-cuban-nft-project-alchemynft-saft-funding">AlchemyNFT</a>. </p>