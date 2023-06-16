Premium News

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT sued for defamation

Tether issued $11.6 billion of loans between 2019 and May 2021

Tether deactivated accounts of MoonPay, BlockFi and CMS Holdings by 2021

Bakkt delists Solana, Polygon and Cardano amid regulatory uncertainty: Fortune

Frax Finance to launch Ethereum Layer 2 named Fraxchain

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT sued for defamation

Tether issued $11.6 billion of loans between 2019 and May 2021

Tether deactivated accounts of MoonPay, BlockFi and CMS Holdings by 2021

Bakkt delists Solana, Polygon and Cardano amid regulatory uncertainty: Fortune

Frax Finance to launch Ethereum Layer 2 named Fraxchain