Tether did back USDT with Chinese securities, documents show: Bloomberg

<p>Stablecoin issuer Tether did partially back its stablecoin with Chinese securities for a period of time, despite refusing to admit so at the time.</p>\r\n<p>Tether held securities issued by companies including China Construction Bank Corp. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, documents released by the New York Attorney General show, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-16/biggest-crypto-stablecoin-was-once-backed-by-chinese-securities?leadSource=uverify%20wall">according</a> to Bloomberg.</p>\r\n<p>For a while, there were a lot of rumors that Tether had backed its stablecoin with Chinese securities. While Tether remained silent on the issue, it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/117733/tether-says-it-doesnt-hold-any-commercial-paper-issued-by-evergrande">denied</a> in September 2021 that it held commercial paper issued by troubled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande.</p>\r\n<p>In July, Tether said that, by that point in time, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/159815/tether-says-that-it-holds-no-chinese-commercial-paper">it didn't hold</a> any Chinese commercial paper — while refusing to acknowledge whether it had done so in the past.</p>\r\n<p>At the time it criticized "<span data-v-9360dbf6="">naysayers who continue to spread falsities about its commercial paper holdings" and said they were wrong.</span></p>\r\n<p>The documents were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234966/tether-says-new-york-handed-over-financial-documents-to-coindesk">released</a> due to a freedom of information request. They are part of the data gathered by the NYAG in its investigation of Tether, which resulted in a 2021 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/95207/bitfinex-tether-new-york-ag-settlement-lawsuit">settlement</a> and an <span data-v-9360dbf6="">$18.5 million</span> fine.</p>\r\n<p>Tether has since <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177080/tether-to-replace-commercial-paper-with-u-s-treasuries-reserves">removed</a> all commercial paper from the backing of USDT, the company claims.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>