Crypto curious Joseph Tsai to take over as chair at Alibaba

<p>Joseph Tsai, a crypto enthusiast and investor, will take over the reins as chair of Alibaba, the Chinese internet giant.</p>
<p>Alibaba Group Holding Limited <a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619481579/en/Alibaba-Group-Announces-Chairman-and-CEO-Succession-Plan">announced earlier</a> today that Tsai, who is a co-founder of the company and serves currently as executive vice chairman, will succeed Daniel Zhang as chairman.</p>
<p>Tsai first <a href="https://twitter.com/joetsai1999/status/1475705992964763655?s=20">aired his fondness for crypto</a> in a tweet in 2021, stating simply, "I like crypto." He backed up his talk with an investment in FTX through his family office, Blue Pool Capital, according to a South China Morning Post <a href="https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-trends/article/3206727/ftxs-hong-kong-backers-include-blue-pool-capital-chuangs-china-capital-ausvic-pulsar-court-filing">report</a>. He has reportedly made additional investments in a number of crypto startups, including participation in web3 video platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193286/a16z-leads-6-9-million-investment-in-decentralized-video-platform-shibuya">Shibuya's $6.9 million raise</a> in December 2022.</p>
<p>News of Tsai's appointment comes with many speculating that China is mulling lifting crypto restrictions, after Beijing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232404/beijing-web3-white-paper">published a whitepaper</a> promoting web3 as an "inevitable trend" for the future. Alibaba is a giant of e-commerce in China, with a market capitalization of $236 billion.</p>