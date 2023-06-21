Bitcoin price breaks past $30,000 for first time since April

<p>Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, saw its price surpass $30,000 on Wednesday for the first time since April 19. </p>\r\n<p>The price rose 6.5% over the past 24 hours to $30,153 at 12:19 p.m. in New York, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/BTCUSD/">TradingView</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The price action came shortly after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235858/fed-should-play-role-in-regulating-stablecoins-chair-powell-says">said</a> that payment stablecoins are money, and that the central bank should play a role in approving their issuance. The U.S. House Financial Services Committee, meanwhile, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235852/u-s-house-committee-to-vote-on-crypto-stablecoin-legislation-in-july">appeared</a> to be on track to vote on new legislation aimed at creating a clearer pathway for digital assets to move from a security status to a commodity in July.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin price breakthrough</h2>\r\n<p>The price breakthrough also comes after a week-long increase in Bitcoin Network activity, which saw 385,000 transactions on June 14, and then a 13% increase to 435,000 on June 20, The Block data shows. The uptick coincides with asset manager BlackRock <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">filing</a> for a spot bitcoin ETF.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-daily/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin dominance has steadily increased throughout June, which could be associated with lawsuits filed against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which said other tokens including Solana and Cardano were securities. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/prices/bitcoin-dominance/embed" title="Bitcoin Dominance" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>