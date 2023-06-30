<p>A New York court said Celsius debtors can begin cashing out altcoins for bitcoin and ether starting on July 1.</p>\r\n<p>Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn approved the move in a June 30 <a href="https://cases.stretto.com/public/x191/11749/PLEADINGS/1174906302380000000027.pdf">filing</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Plans to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234915/celsius-opens-door-to-swap-altcoins-for-bitcoin-and-ether">begin</a> altcoin conversions to bitcoin and ether began earlier this month but needed court approval. </p>\r\n<p>Celsius <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/157491/crypto-lender-celsius-declares-chapter-11-bankruptcy-in-new-york">filed</a> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 13, 2022, revealing that it had up to $10 billion in liabilities. The company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/151522/crypto-lending-firm-celsius-pauses-withdrawals-and-transfers-citing-market-conditions">paused</a> withdrawals the day before its bankruptcy and has been working with regulators to return funds back to debtors.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>