UK financial regulator issues compliance deadline for crypto promotions

<p>The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote to firms marketing crypto-assets to UK customers to comply with the incoming financial promotions regime or risk criminal charges.</p>
<p>The FCA's order is effective from 8 October, and includes overseas firms that market their products to UK customers.</p>
<p>In a <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7081969508847869952/">statement</a>, FCA crypto financial promotions lead Jayson Probin said, "Failure to comply may result in firms committing a criminal offence... This is a critical change for the industry."</p>
<p>"It is up to people to decide whether they buy crypto. But research shows many regret making a hasty decision. Our rules give people the time and the right risk warnings to make an informed choice," FCA executive director Sheldon Mills added. </p>
<p>The FCA has outlined the requirements for promoting crypto-assets in the UK, with four legal methods:</p>
<ol>
	<li>An authorized person communicates the promotion.</li>
	<li>An unauthorized person communicates the promotion, but an authorized person approves it.</li>
	<li>A crypto asset business registered with the FCA communicates the promotion.</li>
	<li>The promotion otherwise meets the conditions of an exemption in the Financial Promotion Order.</li>
</ol>
<p>The FCA <a href="https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/correspondence/letter-to-cryptoasset-firms-financial-promotions-regime.pdf">letter</a> issued Tuesday stated: "Promotions that are not made using one of these routes will be in breach of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), which is a criminal offence punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both."</p>
<p>Those seeking registration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) must be prepared for a stringent application process, pay a registration fee, and wait for up to three months.</p>