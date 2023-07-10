<p>Weekly inflows into digital asset investment products were strong for the third consecutive week, with $136 million entering the market.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Total inflows into institutional crypto investment products for the past three weeks have reached $470 million, fully offsetting the previous nine weeks of outflows, and resulting in a net positive inflow of $231 million for the year, according to CoinShares’ latest <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-139-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-33b877f6baee">report</a>.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_238613"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 458px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-238613" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screenshot-2023-07-10-at-12.17.51-448x450.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Image: CoinShares." width="448" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Image: CoinShares.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The turnaround in fortunes coincides with the renewed race for a spot bitcoin ETF, kicked off by BlackRock's </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on June 15.</span></p>\r\n<p>However, trading volumes slowed to $1 billion for the last week, compared to an average of $2.5 billion in the previous two weeks, which may be due to seasonal effects, CoinShares said.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin remains the preferred choice among investors, attracting 98% ($133 million) of inflows last week. Ethereum witnessed inflows of $2.9 million over the same period and remains in a negative net flows position for the year, with outflows of $63 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Altcoins including Solana, XRP, Polygon, Litecoin and Aave attracted inflows. Cosmos and Cardano saw minor outflows. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, blockchain equities gained the largest inflows in a year at $15 million.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>