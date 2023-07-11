FTX claims portal goes live, allowing creditors to submit their claims

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Failed cryptocurrency trading platform FTX has launched a customer <a href="https://claims.ftx.com/">claims portal</a>. This lets individual clients access their account information and then file a petition that will be included in the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, according to the site.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The portal is for customers who had accounts with FTX.com, FTX.us, Blockfolio, FTX EU, FTX JP and crypto exchange Liquid. Last month, a U.S. <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.deb.188450/gov.uscourts.deb.188450.1793.0.pdf">court said</a> customers should file their claims by September 29. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"You will be directed to the Kroll Restructuring Administration platform to confirm your balances as of the Petition Date, and, if necessary, submit an electronic proof of claim</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">,” the portal's instructions said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It appears customer account balances are being calculated as of November 11, 2022.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>