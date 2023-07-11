<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Temasek Holdings, Singapore’s state investment fund with a <a href="https://www.temasek.com.sg/en/about-us/temasek-at-a-glance">portfolio worth $286 billion</a>, has ruled out looking at cryptocurrency-related investments in the near term.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rohit Sipahimalani, Temasek’s chief investment officer, </span><a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/11/temasek-says-its-not-looking-to-invest-in-crypto-firms-right-now.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told CNBC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday that there’s “a lot of regulatory uncertainty in the crypto space.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I do think that [would] be very difficult for us to make another investment and exchange in the middle of all this regulatory uncertainty,” Sipahimalani said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sipahimalani added Temasek never intended to make investments in crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We’ve never been looking to invest in cryptocurrencies. Even the investment in FTX, we’ll be talking about investing in an exchange, which allowed us to get fee-based revenue without thinking [of] balance sheet risk or any trading risks,” Sipahimalani said.</span></p>\r\n<p>Temasek may consider crypto investments at some point in the future, however. “If you have the right regulatory framework, and we are comfortable with it, and you have the right investment opportunity, there’s no reason for us not to look at it,” Sipahimalani continued.</p>\r\n<p>“But as I said, at this point in time, we would not be comfortable investing in exchanges given the way things are right now.”</p>\r\n<h2><b>Temasek’s FTX losses</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Temasek’s sentiment comes after the sovereign wealth fund suffered </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187868/temasek-writes-down-275-million-investment-in-ftx"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$275 million in losses</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> following the November collapse of FTX.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May, Temasek said it had </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232430/temasek-ftx-salary-cuts"><span style="font-weight: 400;">cut the compensation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of staff involved with its investment in FTX, saying although there was no misconduct by the investment team in reaching their investment recommendation, the investment team and senior management should be “ultimately responsible for investment decisions made.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>