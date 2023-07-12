Tim Draper's Round Table co-leads $5 million funding round for LunarCrush

<p>Tim Draper's syndication vehicle Draper Round Table co-led a $5 million Series A funding round for the web3 social media analytics firm LunarCrush.</p>\r\n<p>INCE Capital also co-led the round, with additional participation from Draper Associates, WWVentures, TRGC, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Draper Goren Holm, Blockchain Founders Fund, MoonPay, EMURGO, LBANK Labs, FUNFAIR Ventures, Techstars, David Bleznak and Francisco OIiva-Velez Cancel.</p>\r\n<p>LunarCrush's valuation has now climbed to $30 million. The firm combines social media with cryptocurrency, NFT and stock price tracking.</p>\r\n<p>"We are delighted to participate with Draper Goren Holm, and the rest of the Draper Venture Network in the LunarCrush Series A,” Tim Draper said in a statement. “LunarCrush provides the social intelligence that retail investors in crypto need to make their decisions. These guys predicted every turn in the crypto market since they have been in business, they also had an early window on the demise of Silicon Valley bank.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>