<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dapper Labs laid off dozens more employees to make the business leaner, but its CEO stressed that both the company and Flow, its blockchain, are well capitalized.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou </span><a href="https://twitter.com/roham/status/1679301700669296640/photo/1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Thursday that the company parted ways with 51 employees, including full-time staff members and C1 contractors.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The cuts comes after the NFT company </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/214755/dapper-labs-said-to-lay-off-20-more-of-its-full-time-employees"><span style="font-weight: 400;">let go 20% of its staff</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in February. In November 2022, the company also laid off 22% of its employees.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This decision was incredibly difficult because of the amazing people affected but it is necessary and the right thing to do to ensure a lean and efficient Dapper Labs," Gharegozlou wrote in an internal note that he also shared on Twitter.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gharegozlou said Dapepr Labs and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/146037/dapper-labs-unveils-725-million-ecosystem-fund-for-flow-blockchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Flow</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, its NFT-focused blockchain, are "well capitalized to pursue our mission."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Flow is also funded with a separate pool of capital, so that team also has several years of cash runway with no need to sell tokens to fund short-term operations," he added.</span></p>
<h2><b>Toxic culture</b></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dapper Labs, known for its early NFT success with NBA Top Shot, previously boasted a valuation of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/118294/nft-dapper-labs-new-250-million-funding"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$7.6 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> when it raised money in September 2021.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At its peak in February 2021, NBA Top Shot once generated sales revenues of $224 million, compared with just $1.93 million in revenues last month, according to </span><a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/nba-top-shot/sales/summary"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CryptoSlam data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gharegozlou's decadent lifestyle and pursuit of celebrity partnerships has in the past called his priorities into question, according to several former employees, as The Block previously </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/215888/nba-top-shot-ceos-decadent-lifestyle-public-shaming-led-to-toxic-culture-as-dapper-flails"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The CEO's</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> "bullying" and "public shaming" of employees also stoked a toxic company culture, they said. </span></p>