<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Laser Digital, the crypto subsidiary of Japanese financial services giant Nomura, has invested in </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Web</span><sup><span style="font-weight: 400">n</span></sup><span style="font-weight: 400">, an incubator </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/146212/alan-howard-crypto-interview"><span style="font-weight: 400">backed by Alan Howard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">, as they seek to bring more cryptocurrency-related services to established financial institutions.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As part of the partnership, Jez Mohideen, chief executive officer of Laser Digital, will </span><span style="font-weight: 400">join the board of Web<sup>n</sup></span><span style="font-weight: 400"> as a non-executive director, the company said in an announcement today. Laser Digital and Web<sup>n</sup></span><span style="font-weight: 400"> did not disclose the size of the investment.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Established in late 2021, Web<sup>n</sup></span><span style="font-weight: 400"> has incubated a number of web3 businesses, including cryptography research house Geometry, DeFi protocol Trufin and non-custodial staking provider Twinstake.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Himanshu Panwar, CEO of Web<sup>n</sup></span><span style="font-weight: 400"> Group UK, told The Block in an exclusive interview that the company looks to incubate startups with a focus on bringing crypto technologies to traditional financial services.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Web<sup>n</sup> Group, with a team of 25, aims to "bridge the gap between large financial institutions and the web3 domain," Panwar said.</span></p>
<h2><strong>Growing institutional interest</strong></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"The quality of the conversation we're having with institutional counterparties is increasing both in terms of frequency and the depth of the conversation," said Olivier Dang, head of ventures at Laser Digital. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Many institutions are showing interest in asset tokenization, according to Dang.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"Outside the U.S., we see definitely increasing interest from institutions looking to enter into the asset class, not necessarily just about bitcoin and ether, but also with regards to asset tokenization," he said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">When it comes to incubation scope, Panwar said that Web<sup>n</sup></span><span style="font-weight: 400"> only builds "as many businesses as we can do justice to."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"We set a realistic target for ourselves to incubate and build out two to three new businesses every calendar year, roughly," Panwar added.</span></p>