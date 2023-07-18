FalconX and CF Benchmarks partner to provide regulated access to crypto derivative markets

<p>Digital assets prime brokerage FalconX is <a href="https://falconx.io/get-started">partnering</a> with UK-based crypto index provider <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236558/multi-billion-dollar-question-posed-by-blackrock-move-for-a-spot-bitcoin-etf">CF Benchmarks</a> to provide access to regulated crypto derivative markets via swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards that settle to single asset reference rates.</p>\r\n<p>"Derivatives benchmarked against resilient and regulated indices are the primary route institutions take to gain exposure to the crypto asset class,” CF Benchmarks CEO Sui Chung said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>The contracts provide exposure to bitcoin settled against the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, and to ether settled against the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, according to the statement. </p>\r\n<p>"Regulated derivatives are critical instruments for institutional investors to safely access digital assets,” FalconX chief product officer Baris Cetinok said. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>