<p>Bitget is expanding its operations in the Middle East and will hire new staff members as part of plans to scale globally. <span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto exchange said it already has office space in downtown Dubai, but that is only the beginning of its plans.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We hope to scale our Middle East team rapidly to support business growth, with between 30 to 60 hires over the next 2 years," Bitget Managing Director Gracy Chen said in a statement. "We may consider selecting Dubai as an operational hub."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is "exploring license applications" so it can operate in select Middle East markets. Founded in 2018, Bitget launched in Turkey earlier this year.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company serves more than 8 million users from over 100 countries and regions. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Its share of the global market grew during the second quarter of the year, rising to 8.7% from 6.9% and ranking it as the world's fourth largest exchange, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to a </span><a href="https://tokeninsight.com/en/research/reports/crypto-exchange-report-2023q2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from crypto research firm TokenInsight.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The same report showed that market leading exchange Binance saw its share </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239631/crypto-trading-volume-binance-dominance-declines"><span style="font-weight: 400;">decline slightly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>