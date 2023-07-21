Premium News

US DOJ accuses Bankman-Fried of leaking Ellison’s diary to the press

Bankman-Fried using company funds for criminal defense, FTX says

House Republicans introduce much-awaited US crypto market overhaul

Coinbase to fully sunset bitcoin-backed loan program for retail customers

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams suffers Twitter breach

US DOJ accuses Bankman-Fried of leaking Ellison’s diary to the press

Bankman-Fried using company funds for criminal defense, FTX says

House Republicans introduce much-awaited US crypto market overhaul

Coinbase to fully sunset bitcoin-backed loan program for retail customers

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams suffers Twitter breach

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,827.00 0.29%
ETHUSD
$ 1,892.97 0.31%
LTCUSD
$ 92.49 0.72%
SOLUSD
$ 25.41 0.85%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

US DOJ accuses Bankman-Fried of leaking Ellison’s diary to the press

Bankman-Fried using company funds for criminal defense, FTX says

House Republicans introduce much-awaited US crypto market overhaul

Coinbase to fully sunset bitcoin-backed loan program for retail customers

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams suffers Twitter breach

US DOJ accuses Bankman-Fried of leaking Ellison’s diary to the press

Bankman-Fried using company funds for criminal defense, FTX says

House Republicans introduce much-awaited US crypto market overhaul

Coinbase to fully sunset bitcoin-backed loan program for retail customers

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams suffers Twitter breach

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,827.00 0.29%
ETHUSD
$ 1,892.97 0.31%
LTCUSD
$ 92.49 0.72%
SOLUSD
$ 25.41 0.85%