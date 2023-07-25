<p><b></b><span style="font-weight: 400">Web3 gaming company Aurory announced that the digital assets users can acquire playing its free-to-play games can now exist on Arbitrum, an </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Ethereum Layer-2 network.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“We have always imagined Aurory existing across multiple gaming ecosystems, and this is the first step in realizing that vision,” Jonathan Campeau, an executive producer at Aurory, said in a statement. The company’s gaming assets will now live on either the Arbitrum or Solana blockchains.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Aurory also said in the statement that gamers will be able to utilize its SyncSpace technology, which allows players to deposit gaming assets on Solana and then withdraw them on Arbitrum, or vice versa. The company hopes the plan will create a "seamless cross-chain experience for users."</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Arbitrum network</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">There has been significant activity involving the </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Arbitrum network in recent weeks. Last month, not only did </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Xai, a gaming-focused permissionless Layer 3 blockchain, say it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234647/gaming-focused-layer-3-xai-arbitrum-launch"><span style="font-weight: 400">would launch</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> later this year</span><span style="font-weight: 400"> on </span><span style="font-weight: 400">the network, The Graph, a leading indexing and query protocol for organizing blockchain data, said it had begun the final phase of migrating to Arbitrum. Earlier this month, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238584/cega-defi-arbitrum"><span style="font-weight: 400">Cega expanded</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> its structured DeFi investments product to the </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Arbitrum ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Aurory also said that the gaming assets that players can choose to have live on Arbitrum will include Aury tokens, “</span><span style="font-weight: 400">playable NFT characters, skins, and Neftie eggs.” These assets either have, or will have, utility on Aurory’s two flagship games which are Adventure and Tactics.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>