Democrats oppose crypto market overhaul, but stablecoin deal possible

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Senior members of the House of Representatives suggested that a deal to create a comprehensive framework in the U.S. around stablecoins could be close. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">But multiple Democrats at one of the committees considering a separate bill to overhaul how financial laws treat crypto assets signaled their opposition to that bill, arguing that it was too friendly to the crypto industry. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“I am disappointed that Republicans have made the decision to move forward with a massive market structure bill to rewrite our nation’s investor protection acts,” said Rep. Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee that debated the bill on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Waters and House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., were optimistic that ongoing last-minute negotiations could yield more agreement on stablecoins legislation paired with the market bill and due up for a similar committee vote on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“There is goodwill and much hard work by the Republican staff on the Financial Services Committee, and the Democrat staff on the Financial Services Committee, in coordination with Treasury conversations,” said McHenry. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Democratic opposition complicates a path for the market bill to become law this Congress, as Democrats narrowly control the Senate. President Joe Biden is less likely to sign a bill into law if most members of his party oppose it. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Waters notably said that SEC Chair Gary Gensler should have more input in the legislation, due to his current role and previous position as Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair. She wants SEC staff to provide more technical input to the complex bill.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">House Republican members and staff of the committee say they wanted more “</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240548/republicans-want-productive-engagement-from-gensler-on-crypto-bills"><span style="font-weight: 400">productive engagement” from Gensler</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> as well, but did not receive a full response when they </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240688/sec-said-to-be-slow-walking-assistance-requested-for-us-crypto-market-bill"><span style="font-weight: 400">asked for technical assistance weeks ago</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">. </span></p>\r\n<p>Several Democrats also invoked Sam Bankman-Fried, his push last year to shift more crypto regulation to the CFTC, and the collapse of FTX in opposing the bill. </p>\r\n<h2>Democrat differences of opinion</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At least two Democrats bucked Waters to support the bill though. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“I am confident that this legislation, while not perfect, makes the status quo better,” said Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. Himes cited the lack of clarity over whether regulators have a consistent view of ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and the recent split decision in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s case against Ripple over XRP as cause for the bill. “I’m a deep skeptic of this industry but we deserve better than the status quo,” continued Himes. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Himes added that House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., agreed to every change to the bill that the Connecticut Democrat requested. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In a last-minute bid to gain more Democratic votes on the crypto market bill, House Republicans added $120 million in funding to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for additional resources to oversee spot markets for digital assets, like bitcoin, that would fall under the commodities regulator’s jurisdiction if the bill were to become law, though the funding in the bill is redirected from the SEC in order to keep the bill deficit-neutral, which some Democrats objected to. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In an exchange with Himes, McHenry said he would raise the funding level to $150 million over three years if it would help the bill across the line. In theory, the bill would shift more responsibility over digital asset markets to the CFTC, not only because the agency would be given more authority over spot markets for digital assets like bitcoin that are already treated as commodities, but regulators would also be directed to provide clear thresholds for when a network token could be considered decentralized enough to move from being treated as a security to a commodity, with lighter disclosure requirements. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Only day one of crypto market debate</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The market structure bill went through an unusual cooperative drafting process between the House Financial Services and Agriculture Committees due to each committee holding jurisdiction over one of the agencies and asset classes involved. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., who sits on the Financial Services Committee but is the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, previewed how a similar debate and vote is likely to proceed in that committee tomorrow. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"This is not just a bad bill, it's a cruel bill, it's a deceptive bill," said Scott. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Debate remains ongoing for the bill, with amendments being offered to change its substance. Votes will take place on those, as well as the underlying bill itself, in the Financial Services Committee later on Wednesday. </span></p> It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>