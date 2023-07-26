<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A federal judge issued a gag order on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried, limiting him from speaking publicly about his case to the media.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“The parties in this case, their attorneys, and their agents are prohibited from publicly disseminating or discussing with any public communications media anything about the case,” New York United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.590940/gov.uscourts.nysd.590940.180.0_2.pdf"><span class="s2">ordered</span></a> on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kaplan added that the order did not apply to “assertions of innocence.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The U.S. Department of Justice accused Bankman-Fried last week of leaking the private diary of a former colleague, Caroline Ellison, to the media. Ellison ran FTX's sister trading company Alameda Research and pleaded guilty to multiple charges last year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Counsel for Bankman-Fried had agreed that he would not talk publicly about the case but said it should be applied to “all parties and witnesses” including FTX, Alameda Research and current FTX CEO John Ray, according to a letter filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241181/judge-mulls-gag-order-as-lawyers-confirm-bankman-fried-leaked-diary"><span class="s2">weekend</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">Jail time sought </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon told the court on Wednesday that Bankman-Fried, who's currently under house arrest, should be detained, adding that “no set of release conditions can ensure the safety of the community,” according to <a href="https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-seeks-detention-ftxs-sam-bankman-fried-pending-trial-2023-07-26/"><span class="s2">Reuters</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The judge gave both sides until Aug. 3 to argue their positions on whether or not Bankman-Fried should be detained. His counsel said the former FTX CEO was trying to protect his reputation through communication with journalists and added that it “really would be almost impossible” to prepare for the Oct. 2 trial if Bankman-Fried were jailed, Reuters reported. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Bankman-Fried <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236735/judge-denies-motion-to-dismiss-most-charges-against-sam-bankman-fried"><span class="s2">faces</span></a> over 100 years in prison if he is convicted of a slew of charges, including fraud, over allegations that he and other FTX executives used billions of customer assets to make their own failed investments. FTX filed for bankruptcy late last year. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>