<p>Prices of <a href="https://opensea.io/collection/azukielementals">Azuki NFTs</a> have decreased 65% since the Elementals launch in June, according to data from Nansen. </p>
<p>On June 26, the day before the Elementals drop, Azuki prices were hovering around 15 ETH ($28,250). In the month that followed, the floor price plummeted to 5 ETH ($9,724) as of July 27. </p>
<p>Azuki trading volume also fell 78% this month.</p>

<div id="attachment_241775"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-241775" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screenshot-2023-07-27-at-10.53.26-AM-800x263.png" alt="" width="800" height="263" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Azuki price and volume activity for the past three months. Photo: Nansen</p></div>

<h2>Azuki Elementals drop</h2>
<p>Azuki launched a new NFT collection called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236681/azuki-nft-collections-ends-elemental-mint-with-37-5-million-before-it-was-ever-open-to-the-public">Elementals</a> on June 27 that saw 10,000 anime-inspired avatars airdropped to existing Azuki brand holders. Another 10,000 were to be offered up from sale, but the collection sold out before the public had a chance to buy an NFT.</p>
<p>Azuki acknowledged missteps in the launch, stating "we <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236923/azuki-elementals-nft">missed</a> the mark." Despite the community controversy, the Elementals drop netted Azuki $51 million in sales — the highest trading volume for the collection since May of 2022. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/ethereum-art-and-collectibles-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Ethereum Art and Collectibles NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>