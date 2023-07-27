Premium News

Binance asks federal judge to dismiss CFTC case against company

SEC official warns accounting firms about legal liability for crypto 'audits'

Sequoia cuts back size of crypto fund, WSJ says

Proposal to burn large part of Kin supply closes with full support

Gensler raises concerns about fraud and manipulation when asked about bitcoin ETFs

Binance asks federal judge to dismiss CFTC case against company

SEC official warns accounting firms about legal liability for crypto 'audits'

Sequoia cuts back size of crypto fund, WSJ says

Proposal to burn large part of Kin supply closes with full support

Gensler raises concerns about fraud and manipulation when asked about bitcoin ETFs

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,243.50 0.34%
ETHUSD
$ 1,863.27 0.28%
LTCUSD
$ 90.96 1.08%
SOLUSD
$ 24.95 0.68%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

Binance asks federal judge to dismiss CFTC case against company

SEC official warns accounting firms about legal liability for crypto 'audits'

Sequoia cuts back size of crypto fund, WSJ says

Proposal to burn large part of Kin supply closes with full support

Gensler raises concerns about fraud and manipulation when asked about bitcoin ETFs

Binance asks federal judge to dismiss CFTC case against company

SEC official warns accounting firms about legal liability for crypto 'audits'

Sequoia cuts back size of crypto fund, WSJ says

Proposal to burn large part of Kin supply closes with full support

Gensler raises concerns about fraud and manipulation when asked about bitcoin ETFs

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,243.50 0.34%
ETHUSD
$ 1,863.27 0.28%
LTCUSD
$ 90.96 1.08%
SOLUSD
$ 24.95 0.68%