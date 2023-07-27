<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bankrupt FTX Trading and Genesis Global Holdco have reached an agreement in principle to settle a dispute surrounding their bankruptcy protection cases, their lawyers said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a </span><a href="https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/genesis/Home-DownloadPDF?id1=MjEyNDc4Nw==&amp;id2=-1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">letter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> submitted Thursday to a bankruptcy judge, legal counsels for both firms said they intend to “promptly document the Settlement and file a motion pursuant to Federal Rule of Bankruptcy Procedure 9019(a) for entry of an order approving the Settlement in their respective courts.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The letter, however, did not elaborate on the settlement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bankrupt FTX has previously claimed that crypto lender Genesis owed the failed exchange as much as $2 billion, a dispute that would likely delay Genesis's own court proceedings, Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-06/genesis-s-2-billion-spat-with-ftx-may-delay-creditor-payouts?in_source=embedded-checkout-banner"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this month.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Genesis hit by 3ac, FTX</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In January, Genesis </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York federal bankruptcy court after it </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">took a financial hit following the collapses of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and FTX last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Genesis </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228128/genesis-creditors-reject-restructuring-plan"><span style="font-weight: 400;">owes around $3.6 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to its top 50 creditors, including claims from Gemini, the crypto exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>