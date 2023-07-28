<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Singapore-headquartered bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer Technologies founded by Jihan Wu has launched a closed-end fund dedicated to mining bitcoin in Bhutan, as the company steps up operations in the South Asian nation, crypto news outlet Wu Blockchain </span><a href="https://twitter.com/WuBlockchain/status/1684861352521990144"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitdeer has started to raise capital for the Bitdeer Green Bitcoin Fund, which aims to gain returns from bitcoin mining operations in Bhutan. With a duration of six years, the fund plans to raise $80 million for its first-phase construction project with a minimum investment threshold of $5 million from investors, according to the report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the fund, Bitdeer targets to build mining projects in Bhutan with total hashrate amounting to nearly 20 EH/s.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitdeer confirmed the report when contacted by The Block for comment.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Ambition in Bhutan</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitdeer, a spinoff from Chinese mining rig maker Bitmain cofounded by Jihan Wu, has been expanding its presence in the Himalayan kingdom.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May, Bitdeer announced a partnership with Bhutan’s state-owned investment company Druk Holding and Investments to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229192/bhutan-bitcoin-mining-fund-bitdeer"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raise up to $500 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for a crypto mining fund.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are excited to be working alongside DHI in accessing Bhutan’s zero-emissions power to sustainably enable the blockchain technologies that will eventually form an immutable bedrock for a global store of value,” Jihan Wu, chairman of Bitdeer, </span><a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/05/03/2659973/0/en/Bitdeer-and-Druk-Holding-Investments-to-Jointly-Develop-Green-Digital-Asset-Mining-Operations-in-the-Kingdom-of-Bhutan.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at the time.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitdeer </span><a href="https://app.quotemedia.com/data/downloadFiling?webmasterId=90423&amp;ref=317400428&amp;type=HTML&amp;symbol=BSGAU&amp;cdn=6944e8b91081b876f64f2ffa790ece8a&amp;companyName=Blue+Safari+Group+Acquisition+Corp.+Unit&amp;formType=425&amp;formDescription=Prospectuses+and+communications%2C+business+combinations&amp;dateFiled=2023-04-11"><span style="font-weight: 400;">went public</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Nasdaq in April via a special purpose acquisition company merger, with a valuation of US$1.18 billion. Its stock price climbed 1.96% in after-hours trading on Thursday.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>