<p>Interest in AI-related cryptocurrencies appears to be waning, with <a href="https://research.kaiko.com/">Kaiko Research</a> noting sharp declines in trading activity since the beginning of the year.</p>
<p>Data released Thursday on the the top six AI coins by market capitalization — The Graph, Render, Injective, Oasis Network, SingularityNET and Fetch.ai — showed volumes reaching the lowest levels since January, signaling a dramatic decline in interest. </p>
<p>AI-related tokens are linked to projects that use artificial intelligence as a tool to improve security, user experience, power decentralized exchanges, or image and text generation services, amongst other things.</p>

<div id="attachment_241946"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-241946 size-large-crop" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/kaiko-research-1200x675.jpg" alt="Kaiko Research AI-coin trade volume" width="1200" height="675" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt">Kaiko Research AI-coin trade volume</span></p></div>

<h2>ChatGPT instigated a wave of AI-related crypto projects </h2>
<p class=" richtext-paragraph css-ccwb6a"><span class="richtext-text css-6hm6tl" data-bn-type="text">Following the November launch of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240758/immunefi-chatgpt-generated-web3-bug-bounty-reports">ChatGPT</a>, AI-related cryptocurrencies gained popularity, prompting a wave of AI/web3 product development and resulting in a strong rally of the top tokens in 2023.</span></p>
<p class=" richtext-paragraph css-ccwb6a"><span class="richtext-text css-6hm6tl" data-bn-type="text"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234561/the-graph-arbitrum">The Graph</a>, a leading AI crypto protocol, saw its token soar 122% from a low of $0.1046 in November to its 2023 peak of $0.2323 on February 7. However, GRT has since plunged 53% to around $0.11 as of July 28.</span></p>
<p>Enthusiasm after Monday's launch of Worldcoin's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241081/worldcoins-wld-token-surges-88-after-listing-on-multiple-exchanges">WLD token</a>, meanwhile, failed to lift other AI-related cryptocurrencies. Worldcoin's token rose 88% to an all-time high of $3.30 on the day of launch. It has since fallen over 30% to $2.17, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/worldcoin">CoinGecko</a>.</p>