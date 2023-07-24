<p>Worldcoin's WLD token has surged 88% after listing on multiple crypto exchanges, as Sam Altman’s crypto project begins its international rollout.</p>\r\n<p>Cryptocurrency exchanges such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240713/binance-labs-10-million-cross-chain-defi-lender-radiant-capital">Binance</a>, Huobi, Bybit and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240413/okx-wallet-adds-staking-like-system-for-bitcoin-and-brc-20-tokens">OKX</a> have listed the token.</p>\r\n<p>The value of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241074/sam-altman-worldcoin-launches-token">Worldcoin's</a> $WLD surged 88.4% after multiple listings to $3.14 at 5:00 a.m. EDT, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/worldcoin">Coingecko</a>. The token now has a fully diluted valuation of almost $27 billion (a figure calculated from the current price multiplied by the total supply, including tokens that are not yet in circulation).</p>\r\n<h2>Worldcoin listed on multiple exchange</h2>\r\n<p>Huobi and Bybit have already listed the token and both deposits and trading are available. Bybit will make withdrawals available on Tuesday at 6 a.m. EDT. OKX deposits for WLD were enabled at 3:00 a.m EDT. The exchange stated that, "once token deposit meets requirements, OKX will list WLD/USDT." Withdrawals for WLD on OKX will be enabled at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>Binance listed the token on Monday, with users able to trade Worldcoin in spot trading pairs WLD/BTC and WLD/USDT from 5:00 a.m. EDT. Withdrawals of WLD on Binance are tentatively set to open on Tuesday July 25 at 5:00 a.m. EDT.</p>\r\n<p>Exchanges such as MEXC, Bitget, BitMart, LBank, Bitrue, Bithumb, KuCoin, have announced WLD listings.</p>\r\n<h2>What is Worldcoin?</h2>\r\n<p class="text__text__1FZLe text__dark-grey__3Ml43 text__regular__2N1Xr text__small__1kGq2 body__full_width__ekUdw body__small_body__2vQyf article-body__paragraph__2-BtD" data-testid="paragraph-2">The company behind Worldcoin is San Francisco and Berlin-based <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232172/worldcoin-developer-announces-115-million-fundraise">Tools for Humanity</a>. The project was co-founded by Sam Altman, Alex Blania and Max Novendstern in 2019. Users are encouraged to sign up for a World ID via an iris scan using Worldcoin's "orb."</p>\r\n<p class="text__text__1FZLe text__dark-grey__3Ml43 text__regular__2N1Xr text__small__1kGq2 body__full_width__ekUdw body__small_body__2vQyf article-body__paragraph__2-BtD" data-testid="paragraph-2">So far, the project has 2 million users from its beta period. With Monday’s launch, Worldcoin claim they are scaling up their “orbing” operations to 20 countries across the globe.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>