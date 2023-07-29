<p>Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) sent <a href="https://bilirakis.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/bilirakis.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/23.07.28-apple-app-store-blockchain-letter_0.pdf">a letter</a> to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking about the California-based company's App Store guidelines — and whether or not they stifle emerging technologies, such as distributed ledger technology and nonfungible tokens — yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>The lawmakers noted that Apple appears to have used its App Store guidelines to both profit from and reduce the utility of crypto apps through the forced rollout of "lite" versions — citing Axie Infinity's App Store experience as an example.</p>\r\n<p>In sending the letter, the lawmakers <a href="https://bilirakis.house.gov/media/bilirakis-blog/bilirakis-and-schakowsky-seek-answers-apple-app-store-and-blockchain-apps-0">shared</a> concerns about the possibility that Apple's policies may harm the United States' leadership in emerging technologies.</p>\r\n<p>“While Apple has argued these limitations increase security by creating a walled garden, many are concerned that Apple has used the app store as a weapon against competitors,” said the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee. “It is essential that Congress fully understand the App Store Guidelines and the extent to which these guidelines limit innovation and impact American technological leadership.</p>\r\n<p>"Our subcommittee remains committed to promoting full transparency and ensuring that Big Tech is held accountable for monopolistic behavior," they added. "We want to create a level playing field within the industry so that American ingenuity can continue to thrive.”</p>\r\n<p>The lawmakers previously penned a similar letter to Apple regarding App Store policies relating to TikTok and other apps originating from China.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>