<p>A crypto user and Ethereum Name Service holder reclaimed $74 million of ether from the old ENS registrar that was replaced roughly four years ago.</p>
<p>Today, the wallet — which hadn't made a transaction since November 2021 — suddenly awoke and reclaimed <span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">39,700</span> ether across <a href="https://etherscan.io/txsInternal?a=0x8759b0b1d9cba80e3836228dfb982abaa2c48b97">multiple transactions</a>, per <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1685935783612764160">Lookonchain</a>. Then it <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x1b197c3b21f091ae942d6295d372837e3576892b662ffe084d30699e01a64e41">sent</a> just shy of 63,700 ether — funds already in the wallet — to a new wallet.</p>
<p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">"Basically, they bid on (and won) a bunch of names back in ~2016/2017, and when we switched to the new system in 2019, they never released the deeds to claim their locked funds back," ENS lead developer Nick Johnson told The Block.</span></p>
<p>ENS provides human readable names, like example.eth, that are linked to blockchain addresses — making it easier to send transactions. When the platform was upgraded in 2019 from its interim registrar to a more permanent one, it required each ENS holder to migrate over.</p>
<p>Yet, many users have still not done so — and they still have a lot of ether locked up in the old registrar. ENS <span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Lead Developer Nick </span>Johnson <a href="https://twitter.com/nicksdjohnson/status/1685958239278575616">tweeted</a> that there are still hundreds of thousands of deeds <a href="https://reclaim.ens.domains/">unclaimed</a> in the old registrar holding tens of thousands of ether. </p>