<p>Coinbase's offshore futures exchange clocked in nearly $2 billion in volumes during the month of July, according to The Block's data dashboard. </p>
<p>The firm, which will report second quarter earnings Thursday, <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/blog/introducing-coinbase-international-exchange">launched</a> its Bermuda-registered futures exchange in May as part of what it described as a "global expansion strategy." The firm launched the exchange with two contracts, bitcoin and ether perpetual futures. Over the course of July, Coinbase International saw $1.963 billion in volumes traded across those two contracts, with activity steadily declining over the course of the month. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/futures/coinbase-international-daily-volume/embed" title="Coinbase International Daily Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Coinbase's new market represents a small fraction of the wider crypto futures market. In July, bitcoin futures volumes topped $550 billion, according to <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/futures/volume-of-bitcoin-futures-monthly">data</a> from The Block. </p>
<p>Still, it's early days for the new marketplace and it can take time to build up liquidity and attract clients from competitors. By way of comparison, CME Group clocked in $64.3 million in volumes for its ether futures contract during the <a href="https://www.cmegroup.com/media-room/press-releases/2021/2/08/cme_group_announceslaunchofetherfutures.html">first month</a> it traded in 2021, according to <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/futures/average-daily-volume-of-cme-ethereum-futures-monthly">data</a> from The Block. Monthly volumes, meanwhile, for Coinbase International's ether contract came in at $770 million in July. </p>