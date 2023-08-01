Genesis Digital Assets launches three new bitcoin mining data centers in South Carolina

<p>Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets, also known as GDA, has added three new data centers for bitcoin mining in western South Carolina. </p>\r\n<p>The move is part of a broader data center expansion across the United States, as the nation now contributes 2% of the Bitcoin network total hash rate. GDA also intends to use South Carolina's renewable energy to power its new data centers. One facility near Anderson will use dry-type distribution transformers and have a total capacity of 18 MW. Another near Pacolet will be run on hydroelectric energy.</p>\r\n<p>"The opening of these new data centers is perfectly in line with our commitment to expand our fleet on clean energy resources," said GDA CEO Andrey Kim in a statement. "Our goal is to be industry leaders and show the world that Bitcoin mining can be very ESG-friendly.”</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr">GDA is a large scale crypto mining firm with 20 mining farms across North America, Europe and central Asia, surpassing 400 MW in total power capacity, according to a company release.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>