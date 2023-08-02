<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Robinhood’s transaction-based revenue derived from cryptocurrencies dropped 18 percent in the second quarter due in part to fewer customers placing trades, according to the firm’s latest earnings <a href="https://s28.q4cdn.com/948876185/files/doc_financials/2022/q2/Robinhood-Exhibit-99.1_6.30.22_final.pdf"><span class="s2">report</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Revenue related to crypto activities fell to $31 million, down from $38 million in the previous quarter, according to the California-based company. A supplemental <a href="https://s28.q4cdn.com/948876185/files/doc_financials/2023/q2/Q2-2023-Earnings-Presentation-vF.pdf">report</a> show that the number of customers placing trades fell 6%, while notional volumes per trader declined 15%. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Robinhood said it's continuing to build in the industry, citing its plans to introduce a non-custodial wallet later this year, which will allow customers to have control over their crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Despite the challenging environment for the whole crypto ecosystem, Robinhood has continued to build in this space,” the firm said on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Robinhood reported in June that crypto trading volume had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234248/robinhood-saw-crypto-trading-volumes-plummet-43-in-may"><span class="s2">dropped</span></a> 43 percent in May compared to April. </span><span class="s3">May's trading volume was 68% lower than in the same month last year, Robinhood said in a previous <a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/06/12/2686294/0/en/Robinhood-Markets-Inc-Reports-May-2023-Operating-Data.html"><span class="s4">statement</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s5">Robinhood net income</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">Robinhood’s total net revenues increased to $486 million, up 10 percent from the first quarter of this year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">The firm also said it “achieved GAAP profitability for the first time” as a public company given that net income rose to $25 million in the second quarter. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">“In Q2, we reached a significant milestone by achieving GAAP profitability for the first time as a public company,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-Founder of Robinhood Markets. “Guided by our bold product roadmap we’re continuing to innovate for our customers, grow assets, gain market share, and change the industry for the better." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>