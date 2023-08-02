<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Australia’s financial regulator <a href="https://download.asic.gov.au/media/s2qdjuat/23-204mr-asic-v-etoro-concise-statement.pdf">sued</a> trading platform eToro on Wednesday over its “high-risk” leveraged derivative contract products that allow users to speculate on assets including cryptocurrencies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a <a href="https://asic.gov.au/about-asic/news-centre/find-a-media-release/2023-releases/23-204mr-asic-sues-etoro-in-its-first-design-and-distribution-action-to-protect-consumers-from-high-risk-cfd-products/">statement</a> released Thursday, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission accused eToro Aus Capital Ltd. of breaching the design and distribution obligations of its contract for difference (CFD) product.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The CFD product is a leveraged derivative contract that allows a client to speculate on changes in the value of an underlying asset, such as foreign exchange rates, stock market indices, single equities, commodities or crypto assets, according to ASIC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Notably, ASIC alleged that between October 5, 2021, and June 14, 2023, nearly 20,000 of eToro’s users lost money trading CFDs. “EToro’s website states that 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with eToro,” ASIC said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The regulator is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the court, according to the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An eToro spokesperson told The Block that it is considering the allegations filed by ASIC and there is no impact or disruption of service for clients of eToro Aus.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Broad target market</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ASIC said the product’s target market was “far too broad” and its screening test is “very difficult to fail and of no real use in excluding customers for who the CFD product was not likely to be appropriate.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“For example, if a retail client had a medium-risk tolerance but was not an experienced investor and had no understanding of the risks of trading CFDs, that client still fell within the target market,” ASIC added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In response to ASIC’s allegations, the eToro spokesperson said the proceedings relate to the time period from October 5, 2021, to July 29, 2023 and that “eToro AUS is now operating with a revised target market determination in place for CFDs.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In June, eToro <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234404/etoro-delists-algo-dash-mana-matic-on-us-platform">delisted four cryptocurrencies in the U.S.</a> in the wake of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233488/sec-lawsuits-against-coinbase-and-binance-could-result-in-massive-payday-for-lawyers"><span style="font-weight: 400;">legal action</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> taken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against crypto exchanges Coinbase and Binance.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>