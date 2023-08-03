Top State Street crypto exec Swen Werner exits, heads 'off the grid'

<p>The head of digital custody and payments for one of the United States' oldest banks, State Street, is leaving the firm after eight years.</p>\r\n<p>In a <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/posts/swen-werner_dear-friends-colleagues-i-wanted-to-let-activity-7092200645616623617-edsJ/?utm_source=share&amp;utm_medium=member_desktop">LinkedIn post</a>, State Street's Global Head of Digital Custody and Payments Swen Werner announced his departure. "I need to deal with a few personal matters," he said in the post, adding that he planned to "be off the grid for a little while."</p>\r\n<p>Besides thanking his friends at the bank, Werner mentioned a desire to eventually invest more time in blockchain, a technology he believes "can change the world for the better."</p>\r\n<p>Werner previously worked at JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank prior to State Street, which he joined in 2015 according to his LinkedIn profile.</p>\r\n<p>It appears it was at State Street where Werner really began to develop his interest in cryptocurrency. "At State Street I held product management roles in custody, cash and most recently State Street Digital, allowing me to pursue what started as a curiosity about digital assets and blockchain into a true obsession," he also said in his post. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>