<p>Curve is offering a $1.85 million bounty to anyone who can accurately identify the DeFi protocol's exploiter in a way that leads to definitive legal repercussions.</p>
<p>"The deadline for the voluntary return of funds in the Curve exploit passed at 0800 UTC," Curve publicly <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0xa28be0f8ebcf0e334bd19b1ef7bfac5e169ea40952ff5862d80254bba8e58e16">wrote</a> in an Ethereum transaction's input data, adding: "We now extend the bounty to the public, and offer a reward valued at 10% of remaining exploited funds (currently $1.85M USD) to the person who is able to identify the exploiter in a way that leads to a conviction in the courts."</p>
<p>Curve also noted that it would not pursue the issue if the exploiter returns the funds in full, and <a href="https://twitter.com/CurveFinance/status/1688221472815284224">shared</a> the full message on X (formerly Twitter).</p>
<h2>Curve exploiter: 'I'm smarter than all of you'</h2>
<p>Over $61 million was drained from Curve's pools on July 30 after an exploiter <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242066/curve-finance-factory-pools-targeted-due-to-reentrancy-vulnerability">utilized</a> vulnerable versions of the Vyper programming language to execute reentrancy attacks on targeted stable pools.</p>
<p>The attacker <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243267/curve-finance-exploiter-returns-8-5-million-in-stolen-funds">returned</a> stolen crypto to projects Alchemix and JPEGd after being offered a 10% bug bounty, but did not refund other exploited pools.</p>
<p>"I want to clarify that I'm refunding you not because you can find me, it's because I don't want to ruin your project," they explained in a transaction, adding: "Maybe it's a lot of money for a lot of people, but not for me, I'm smarter than all of you."</p>